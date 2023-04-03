Man pleads guilty to murder in connection to fatal shooting at Niagara Metals in June 2021

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that Matthew Figura has pleaded guilty to the murder of Patrick DeLuca.

Figura and DeLuca both worked at Niagara Metals on Packard Drive. On June 3, 2021, Figura shot and killed DeLuca. He fled the scene and was captured by sheriff's deputies from Wyoming County several hours later.

“This senseless act of work-place violence took a young man from his family. I don’t think Patrick’s family, or anyone else, can make sense of why this defendant took a life in this way.” - Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman

DeLuca’s family told 7 News he had been working at Niagara Metals as a welder for about two years.

Figura is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.