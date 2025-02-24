Man pleads guilty to DWI after injuring woman in hit-and-run near Highmark Stadium after Buffalo Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Kenmore man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a hit-and-run near Highmark Stadium after a Buffalo Bills game in September.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Alfred D. Santiago pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious physical injury and one count of felony driving while intoxicated.

The district attorney's office said on September 8, 2024, Santiago was driving on West Abbott Grove Avenue in the Town of Orchard Park and hit a 63-year-old woman. Witnesses attempted to stop the vehicle, but Santiago drove away without reporting the incident to the police. The 63-year-old woman was taken to ECMC and treated for injuries to her upper body and fractured ribs.

7 News obtained a video showing Bills fans trying to get the driver of the vehicle before he sped off into gameday traffic.

According to the DA, witnesses reported a description of the vehicle to police and Santiago was later located by Kenmore Police on Victoria Boulevard driving a sedan that matched the description. The officers also determined that Santiago was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Santiago was released on his own recognizance and faces a maximum of eight years in prison when he is sentenced on June 9.