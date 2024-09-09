'A scary experience': Watch bystanders try to stop alleged drunk driver after Buffalo Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park Police say a 40-year-old man is facing charges after a reported hit-and-run Sunday following the Buffalo Bills game.

Police responded to 41 W. Abbott Grove after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car. Witnesses say they tried to stop the driver of the car because the victim was under the vehicle. Police say the driver was able to put the car in reverse and leave the scene, weaving around other vehicles and driving on the grass in the process.

"Despite the bystander's attempt to get him to remain on the scene, especially considering the circumstances of what was occurring at the time, he fled and fled into stadium traffic," said Chief Patrick Fitzgerald with Orchard Park Police, "Our investigators are meeting with the Erie County District Attorney's Office this week as we look to potentially upgrade changes for the offender, based upon what was charged on Sunday."

Orchard Park Police then worked with Kenmore Police to locate the alleged driver and his vehicle.

Alfred Santiago was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident Without Reporting, Felony DWI and Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation due to a previous DWI conviction along with other vehicle and traffic charges. Authorities are also considering filing additional charges.

Police say the victim was seriously injured and taken to the hospital by Orchard Park EMS.

One of the eyewitnesses who saw the incident was Adam Belica of Hamburg, who was walking north on Abbott Road with his girlfriend Haley Atkins after leaving the game. Belica says the driver turned onto Abbott heading north after hitting the pedestrian on W. Abbott Grove.

Belica shared a video with 7 News that was taken by his girlfriend showing Bills fans trying to get the driver of the vehicle before he sped off into gameday traffic.

"Just a scary experience, not something you expect," said Belica, "You see in the video there when some folks stopped him, I'm not sure what made him stop, but he stopped for a second. Some bystanders tried to pull him out. As you can see he sped right off and that was a one-way going to the opposite way that he was going down to flee as well. So you could see a flood of traffic."