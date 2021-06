BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man, in need of medical attention, has been missing since Saturday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Andrew Maybee, was last seen Saturday on the Seneca Nation of Indians Cattaraugus Territories.

Maybee is believed to be driving a red 2018 Subaru with license plate number KEA9407.

If you've seen the car, or if you've seen Maybee, call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at 858-2903.