Man hospitalized after being shot three times in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has been hospitalized after being shot three times on Buffalo's Lower West Side.

Buffalo Police responded to the 400 block of 7th Street around 11 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, a man had been shot in his hip, chest and arm. He was taken to ECMC and is expected to recover.

This follows several shootings over the weekend.

WATCH: 5 people shot in 4 separate incidents over the weekend in Buffalo

5 people shot in 4 separate incidents over the weekend in Buffalo

Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.