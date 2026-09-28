BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend in Buffalo.

Early Monday morning, a man was shot and killed during a fight outside the Aldi on Main Street. Shortly after, another man who had been shot arrived at the hospital. Detectives believe they are connected to the same incident.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, a man who had been shot in his arm on Timon Street was taken to ECMC. According to police, his injuries are non-life-threatening.

An hour later, a man was shot at the French and Kehr Streets intersection. Police said he drove away, crashed his car at ECMC and died on Monday.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Buffalo Police at (716) 847-2255 or 911.

Watch: 4 people shot in separate incidents over the weekend in Buffalo