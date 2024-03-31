Watch Now
Man going door-to-door in Buffalo, pretending to be National Grid employee

What to do if this happens to you
Jacqueline Kenny
Posted at 7:34 PM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 19:38:43-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Grid is warning customers to take caution if any worker comes to your door.

Posts are circulating on Facebook about a man going door to door in the North Buffalo area pretending to be a National Grid employee.

One neighbor tells 7 News they spoke to the man through a doorbell camera and he continuously mentioned a check they received or will receive from National Grid and asking if anyone was home.

One neighbor's Facebook post in a community group warning others
A spokesperson from National Grid says they're aware of the scam and their employees don't solicit door to door.

"While it’s possible that the individual at the door may be a licensed energy services company employee or National Grid representative, there’s a chance it could be someone looking to steal your personal information," said a spokesperson.

What do you do if this happens?

  • Ask for their name and to see a badge, National Grid employees wear identification badges with their photo and the logo
  • Do not provide any information about your account
  • Do not sign any document until you review its terms

If you don't think the person at your home is a National Grid employee, ask them to wait outside, and call National Grid to verify their identity at 800-642-4272.
If you think your safety is at risk, call 911.

