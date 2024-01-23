Man from Texas sentenced for raping child in Orchard Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old James Q. Carollo of Crosby, Texas was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 12 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision and he will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

The district attorney's office said between July 2020 and about September 2020, Carollo forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with a child who was less than 14 years old According to Orchard Park police, Carollo was the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother.

Carollo was arrested on the indictment warrant in Houston, Texas in July 2023 and was returned to Western New York to face prosecution after he waived extradition.

He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree rape in December 2023.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the child and the child's mother and remains in effect until August 2063.