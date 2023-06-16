Watch Now
Man found guilty of murder after missing Angola woman was found dead in 2021

Posted at 12:15 PM, Jun 16, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 40-year-old Keith Renaldo, Jr. of Brant guilty of one count of second-degree murder on Thursday after less than three hours of deliberation following an eight-day trial.

The district attorney's office said on or about June 26, 2021, Renaldo intentionally caused the death of 45-year-old Gina Baca of Angola by shooting her with a shotgun.

Baca had been reported missing by family members and was found dead in a wooded area off Route 438 in the Town of Brant on July 1, 2021.

Renaldo faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25. He continues to be held without bail.

