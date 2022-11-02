Watch Now
Man facing several charges including vehicular manslaughter and DWI in fatal Hartland crash

WKBW
Posted at 4:04 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 16:04:39-04

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that an indictment was unsealed in Niagara County Court Wednesday charging Eric Gardner with the following crimes:

  • Aggravated vehicular homicide
  • First-degree vehicular manslaughter
  • Second-degree vehicular manslaughter
  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs

The charges are in connection to a fatal crash that occurred on Ridge Road in Hartland in August.

Gardner is accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that left the road, struck a tree, and overturned several times. The district attorney's office said a passenger in the vehicle, 47-year-old Stacey Donnelly of Lockport, was killed. Gardner was arraigned and bail was set at $400,000 cash, $800,000 bond.

