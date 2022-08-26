Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal one-vehicle crash in Hartland

HARTLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in the Town of Hartland.

The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. Friday on Ridge Road.

According to the sheriff's office, a vehicle left the road, struck a tree, and overturned several times. Two people were in the vehicle, the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was extricated by EMS and transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight.

The crash remains under investigation and the police said the names of the occupants are not being released pending notification of family.