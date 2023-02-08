Man facing criminally negligent homicide charges in crash that killed passengers in Lancaster in March 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 20-year-old Ryan Stencel is charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide in connection to a crash in Lancaster in March 2022.

The one-car crash occurred in the area of 206 Warner Road on March 2, 2022. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire.

WKBW Tread marks off the shoulder of Warner Road and a burn mark on a tree remain following a crash in Lancaster that killed two 19-year-old women late on March 2, 2022.

Stencel is accused of being behind the wheel of the vehicle. He was hospitalized and two 19-year-old women who were passengers in the vehicle, Makenzie Mycek and Molly Kaminski, were killed.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, "the defendant is accused of acting with substantial and unjustifiable risk, which resulted in the deaths of his two passengers."

Stencel faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison if convicted of the highest charge. The judge set bail at $50,000 cash, $150,000 bond and $500,000 property. A return court date has not been scheduled.