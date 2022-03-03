One-car crash in Lancaster kills two 19-year-old passengers, 19-year-old driver in critical condition

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lancaster police are investigating a fatal crash on Warner Road in which two 19-year-old women were killed.

According to police, emergency officials responded to the area of 206 Warner Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a vehicle that struck a tree and was on fire.

Police said the 19-year-old man who was driving was transported to ECMC and is in critical condition. The two 19-year-old women were passengers in the vehicle and were killed. Their names are not being released pending notification of families.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Lieutenant Shaun DiMino at (716) 683-2800.