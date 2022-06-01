Man donates $500,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital NICU in honor of his parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBW) — In May, a former Children's Hospital of Buffalo patient surprised his mother with a new sign at the NICU at Oishei Children's Hospital bearing her name.

Bob Valentine, 65, donated $500,000 to the NICU on Valentine's Day of this year in honor of his parents, Margaret and John Valentine. Bob was once a patient at the NICU in the hospital's former location on Bryant Street in Buffalo. Having been born six weeks premature, he suffered from respiratory distress syndrome at birth. Bob spent about two weeks at the NICU, but eventually he was able to gain enough strength to go home with his family.

With the donation, The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation established The Valentine Family NICU Fund to help families going through a similar situation to the one Bob and his parents faced.

On May 25, the hospital invited Bob to surprise his mother Margaret, now 91, with new signage in the NICU bearing her and her husband's names. A portion of the NICU is now called "The Margaret and John Valentine Pathway to Hope."