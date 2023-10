BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police have made an arrest stemming from the crash that killed a 10 year old boy in Lancaster back on October 13.

Nicholas Rich of Alden has been charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving and tampering with evidence.

Levi Zielonka died in the crash on Broadway near Schwartz Road, two others were hurt.

Additional charges are pending the results of a toxicology report.