BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo man that was wrongfully convicted of murder when police fabricated evidence, has been awarded millions of dollars.

Josue Ortiz spent ten years in prison for the crime he was later vindicated of.

On Wednesday a jury found former a Buffalo Police detective manufactured a false confession for the 2004 murder.

Ortiz will be paid $5 million in compensatory damages and $1.5 million in punitive damages.