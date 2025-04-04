Man arrested in connection to fire that killed 10-year-old in Batavia in February

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Batavia police announced a man has been arrested in connection to a fire that killed a 10-year-old in February.

Police said 55-year-old Henry Banks was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant on charges of criminally negligent homicide and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The fire occurred on Vine Street in Batavia on February 6. According to police, three children were found to have been left alone at the time the fire broke out. They were all transported to area hospitals after being rescued. 10-year-old Javarius Williams died from his injuries.

1 child has died following apartment fire in Batavia; 2 children in critical condition

Banks was arraigned in Genesee County Supreme Court and remanded to the custody of the Genesee County Jail.

In response to the tragedy, community members organized a fundraiser for the children last month. You can watch our previous report below and read more here.