Batavia community rallies to support family after tragic fire

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The community is coming together to support a Batavia family whose lives were changed in the blink of an eye.

In February, one child died and two children were hospitalized after being trapped in an apartment fire on Vine Street.

"You're shocked and numb," their aunt Alexis Banks said. "Devaughn and Damona, who survived the fire, were in the hospital for a while due to smoke inhalation, but they are home now. They are recovering, and they are doing really well."

The fire happened at about 12:45 a.m. February 6. Dispatchers say they received a call from someone in the downstairs apartment stating three children were trapped upstairs. 1 child has died following apartment fire in Batavia; 2 children in critical condition

In response to the tragedy, community members have organized a fundraiser for Damona and Devaughn. It will feature basket raffles, door prizes, 50/50 raffles and food.

A $10 donation at the door includes food and a raffle sheet. All proceeds raised will go directly to the children's recovery.

"We had messages, text messages, inboxes on social media asking what the community can do to help," Banks said. "The point of the benefit is to help purchase immediate needs for Devaughn and Damona. Anything left over after that, we want to put into accounts for them, either for future medical or educational expenses."

Their other aunt, Heather LaRock Banks, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support.

"Thank you to the schools, the teachers, everybody in the community," she said. "The small businesses have been very helpful."

All are welcome to attend the fundraiser happening Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church