Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested for hate crime after video allegedly shows him knocking over church statue in Buffalo

church statue.PNG
wkbw
church statue.PNG
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 06:34:05-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is being charged with a hate crime after police say he knocked over a statue of Mary outside a North Buffalo church.

Video of the attack was released last month. It shows a suspect knocking over the statue at St. Rose of Lima Church on Parker Avenue.

Sunday night, police announced the arrest of 40-year-old Michael Manns. He is charged with Criminal Mischief designated as a Hate Crime.

Authorities say it was learned during the course of their investigation that St. Rose of Lima was specifically targeted which elevated this crime to a hate crime.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!