Man caught on video knocking over statue at St. Rose of Lima Church in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was caught on video knocking over the Blessed Mother statue at the St. Rose of Lima Church in Buffalo Wednesday.

In a video posted on social media, you can see the man walk across the street directly to the 600-pound statue, and push and pull on it until it falls. He then walks away.

According to the social media post, the incident occurred Wednesday around 8:45 p.m. Police were notified and a report has been filed.

You can find the full post here.

Anyone with information should call the Buffalo Police Department Tip Line at (716) 847-2255. 7 News will be following up with the church and will provide more information as it becomes available.