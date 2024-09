BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say one man is in custody after a youth football game in Buffalo turned violent, sending one to the hospital.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the corner of Sycamore Street and Koons Avenue, right near Harvey Austin Elementary School.

The victim is a 31-year-old man from Rochester, he was taken to ECMC and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, per police.

Officers have a suspect in custody and recovered a gun.