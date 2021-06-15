Man and woman in their 20s injured in shooting in Buffalo's Kensington neighborhood Tuesday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man and woman in their 20s were shot while inside a vehicle overnight in Phyllis Avenue in Buffalo's Kensington neighborhood.

A Buffalo Police Department spokesperson tells 7 Eyewitness News the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. A 7 Eyewitness News photographer observed a Jeep closed off at the scene by police tape.

Police say the victims, a 23-year-old woman, and a 27-year-old man, were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. The woman's condition was described by authorities as serious. Authorities say the man is in "stable condition."

No arrests have been announced in the shooting. Police did not provide any details regarding any potential suspects. They ask anyone with information to call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.