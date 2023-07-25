Man accused of stealing 91 city parking meters in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 51-year-old Peter P. Christopher of Buffalo was arraigned Tuesday in Buffalo City Court on 91 counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and 91 counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The district attorney's office said between May 1 and May 19 Christopher allegedly stole 91 city parking meters from various locations in Downtown Buffalo. The meters are valued at around $1,000 each. He was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned on July 6 and a bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear.

Christopher is also facing other charges in connection to allegedly intentionally causing damage to a vehicle while attempting to remove and steal the exhaust system on July 25. The incident occurred at an auto parts store on Clinton Street and New Babcock Street.

The district attorney's office said it requested Christopher be remanded as he is accused of committing crimes while released on a pending felony case. He was released under supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, Christopher has outstanding warrants from Cheektowaga and has two additional pending criminal cases in Buffalo City Court.

He is scheduled to return for further proceedings on all four cases on Friday.