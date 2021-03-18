Man accused of attacking officer with baseball bat found unfit to stand trial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 61-year-old man who is accused of attacking a Buffalo Police Officer with a baseball bat will not go to trial.

Willie Henley, of no fixed address, was found unfit to stand trial by two forensic examiners.

Henley is accused of assaulting the officer on September 12, 2020 with an aluminum bat. He was subsequently shot by a police officer, but survived the injury.

Henley's supporters say the man has a mental illness and the officer should have used a taser instead of shooting him.

Henley is being transferred to the Rochester Psychiatric Center for mental health treatment. His competency will be reevaluated in 90 days.