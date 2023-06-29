Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Making Ends Meet: Tracking prices for cookout essentials this holiday weekend

Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 12:00:58-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is helping you make ends meet as you prepare for your Fourth of July weekend cookout.

According to a survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation a 10-person party will cost about $68, that's $2 less than last year's record high of around $70. The survey accounted for 12 staple items like hamburger buns, beef and potato salad which all went up in price this year. Foods like chicken breast have dropped as much as 70 cents for value packs.

We tracked the price of four things you'd need for a cookout at Tops, Wegmans, and Dash's.

Hot Dogs (3-pound pack of Sahlen's)

TopsWegmansDash's
$10.99$11.99$9.99

Chicken breast (per pound)

TopsWegmansDash's
$2.49$2.49$2.28

Ground beef (per pound)

TopsWegmansDash's
$2.99 (mega pack)$4.49$3.99

Buns (packs of 8)

TopsWegmansDash's
$1.79$1.29$3.00

Cost of a cookout

TopsWegmansDash's
$18.26$20.26$19.26
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!