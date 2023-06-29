Making Ends Meet: Tracking prices for cookout essentials this holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is helping you make ends meet as you prepare for your Fourth of July weekend cookout.

According to a survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation a 10-person party will cost about $68, that's $2 less than last year's record high of around $70. The survey accounted for 12 staple items like hamburger buns, beef and potato salad which all went up in price this year. Foods like chicken breast have dropped as much as 70 cents for value packs.

We tracked the price of four things you'd need for a cookout at Tops, Wegmans, and Dash's.

Hot Dogs (3-pound pack of Sahlen's)



Tops Wegmans Dash's $10.99 $11.99 $9.99

Chicken breast (per pound)



Tops Wegmans Dash's $2.49 $2.49 $2.28

Ground beef (per pound)



Tops Wegmans Dash's $2.99 (mega pack) $4.49 $3.99

Buns (packs of 8)



Tops Wegmans Dash's $1.79 $1.29 $3.00

Cost of a cookout

