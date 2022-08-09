Major renovations & expansion to begin at children’s psych center

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — Major renovations and expansion are set to begin at the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center in West Seneca.

Photo provided by NYS OMH Groundbreaking at Center.

The ground was broken last week on a $55-million project that will preserve those much-needed mental health beds for children and mean the creation of a new contemporary safe space for youths.

After a big community battle several years ago to keep the WNY Children’s Psychiatric Center in West Seneca open @NYSomh is ready to begin renovations & expansion to improve the facility for children’s mental health. @WKBW #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/sCBseJucg1 — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) August 9, 2022

“This center was and remains the highest rated psychiatric facility in the entire state,” remarked David Chuddy.

Chuddy says he is thrilled renovations and expansions to improve the Children's Psychiatric Center are ready to begin.

Chuddy was part of the Coalition to Save the Children's Psychiatric Center.

The state initially wanted to close it down and send the children to Buffalo's Psychiatric facility. But there was a huge outcry and a five-year battle to keep it open.

By 2018 the state decided it would stay open and last week Chuddy was invited to watch a groundbreaking for expansion.

WKBW David Chuddy fought to keep center open.



“I was there when they broke ground got to meet the commissioner again, on more friendly terms, and — it’s going to be greatly expanded and they're going to have just a lot more room there for the kids. It's going to be safer,” reflected Chuddy.

“It’s going to be light and airy and really state of the art for helping youth with emotional problems,” explained Dr. Ann Sullivan, commissioner, NYS Office of Mental Health (OMH).

Dr. Sullivan tells me the $55-million project will add 50,000 square feet of new space to create new and renovated residential living, program space, and school space.

WKBW Dr. Ann Sullivan, commissioner, NYS Office of Mental Health (OMH).

“Why did it take so long to kick start this renovation work from the time they announced it wouldn't close in 2018?” Buckley questioned. “Well you need architectural drawings and you need plans and this is an older facility that has some of which is going to remain actually and be renovated, so usually it's not really too late — I’m mean it really does take this amount of time to put all the pieces together,” replied Dr. Sullivan.

With a growing need for mental health services for children, the state will also preserve 46 beds for children who need to stay at the facility.

WKBW Plans for construction work.

“We also have a number of outpatient services connected with western children's as well including a mobile outreach team, clinic services, and day treatment services, so all those services combined with the beds provide a really robust setting for youth and families to get the help they need,” Dr. Sullivan noted.

“Can right now, you make a promise to the community that it will stay for years to come?” Buckley asked. “Well a $55-million investment — I think is saying that it will be there clearly for years to come,” Dr. Sullivan responded.

Construction for the expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

