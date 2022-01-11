MacKenzie Highlanders' Pipe Band tuning up for a fund-raiser

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW-TV) — Duncan Hollinger is the music director for the Mackenzie Highlanders' Pipe Band. The band is made up of about ten bagpipers and six drummers. Duncan says there are two things you need to be in this group: "practice and dedication".

The Niagara Falls musicians play in all kinds of events throughout the community. Part of their mission is to teach and they are always looking for new members to take up the bagpipes and join the group.

They are getting ready for The Robert Burns Dinner. Robert Burns was a famous Scottish poet. The dinner will help them raise money for scholarships and buy new kilts. The traditional Scottish garb isn't cheap. According to Duncan a new kilt can cost as much as $700.

The Robert Burns Dinner is January 22nd. Tickets are $35 Entertainment will be provided by the MacKenzie Highlanders' Pipe Band and the Step-In-Time Celtic Band-You can find more information about tickets and the band at their website.

