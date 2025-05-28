M&T Bank extends partnership with Buffalo Bills to celebrate 40 years of sponsorship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — M&T Bank and the Buffalo Bills celebrated the 40th anniversary of their long-standing sponsorship on Thursday at a special event held at Seneca One.

The two organizations marked four decades of collaboration in professional football and they announced a multi-year extension to solidify the bank's role as the "Official Bank of the Buffalo Bills."

During the event, M&T also revealed its designation as a founding partner of the new Highmark Stadium, which is expected to be completed before the start of the 2026 season.

Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli reassured fans about the stadium's progress and said construction is on time.

"I can tell you for certain it’s on time," Guelli said. "Everybody can calm down. The building will be open, and we will be playing football in there next year. Everything is going great."

Guelli emphasized the efforts being made to ensure that season ticket holders have an opportunity to experience the new venue, reflecting the excitement surrounding the project.

M&T Bank Regional President for Western New York, Eric Feldstein, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

“This has been 40 years of partnership where the Buffalo Bills and M&T Bank have come together to uplift the Western New York community we love so much," Feldstein said.

Former Bills greats Thurman Thomas, Fred Jackson, and Eric Wood also attended the celebration, highlighting the significance of the partnership within the community.

“It’s been a great partnership, Thomas said. "They are in with everything that the Bills do, and I think that’s important, especially in a community like this.”

M&T Bank first signed on as a sponsor in 1985, and their continued commitment reflects a shared dedication to the team and the region.