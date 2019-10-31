Lucille Ball statue repaired after vandalism in Celoron park

CELORON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lucille Ball is back to her old self in Chautauqua County. The artist who created the "Lovely Lucy" statue was back in town to make repairs after the statue was vandalized earlier this month.

On Wednesday Carolyn Palmer repaired the statue, which is in the Lucille Ball Memorial Park in Celoron. She said it took some time to remove the paint, but that it was, "great to spend some time with Lucy again."

