Looking to book a trip? There are deals to be had on this Travel Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — First, it was Black Friday, then Cyber Monday and now Travel Tuesday is taking over the main stage.

If you are hoping to book a late-year trip, or looking ahead to 2025, there are deals to be had today on everything from cruises to hotels and vacation packages.

If you are looking for a flight, most airlines, including Southwestand Jet Blue, offer some pretty big discounts today.

If you've always wanted to go on a cruise today is the day to take a closer look. Norwegian Cruise Line is offering 50% off more than 600 cruise vacations today. Meantime, Royal Caribbean is offering up to $800 off of a second guest and kids "sail free."

If you hope to find some family fun a little closer to home how about an indoor water park?

Great Wolf Lodge in Niagara Falls, Ontario is offering up to 30% off vacation deals and resort packages today. Stay dates and discounts may vary.

And if you need help putting your travel plans together AAA of Western and Central New York is not only offering deep discounts on everything from Viking Cruises to vacation packages but will also help you book the whole thing.

"There are lots of deals," said AAA Travel Advisor Tyler Buffington. "Any type of adventure you're looking for whether it's a cruise, a land package, whatever it might be is a great time now, especially to start looking into December and even a little bit into January."

Buffington said if you are interested in learning more about travel packages available through AAA he encourages you to make an appointment, but they do take "walk-in" travelers as well.