Looking for a vacation? Why now is the time to book a cruise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Now is the time to book a cruise, according to AAA of Western and Central New York.

Elizabeth Carey, Director of Public Relations, is on board one of the first ships to leave from the Port of Miami since the pandemic began.

Carey says, before you get on the ship, you have to fill out a health survey. The survey asks if you've been in contact with someone who has COVID or if you have symptoms. When you get on board, you're asked to voluntarily show a vaccination card.

On this Royal Caribbean ship, there are certain parts you're allowed to be in if you're vaccinated. You are limited if you're not vaccinated. Passengers who are vaccinated are given a purple bracelet.

"If you want to cruise, now is the time to do so because you'll have the ship to yourself," Carey said. It's limited capacity for guests but there is a full crew. "There are all smiles. The people that are here want to cruise."

Health is being taken seriously on the ship.

There are hand washing stations in the dining rooms. You cannot enter without washing your hands in the sink. There are also hand sanitizing stations throughout the ship. You have to wear a mask indoors.

"It's definitely going to look a lot different," Carey said. "Right now every cruise line has specials and offers out there. So they're really trying to get people to cruise and they're giving people the incentive to do so with some great prices."

Carey said she did not have to take a COVID test to get on board. Some cruise lines, however, may require a test before boarding. She says it's best to be vaccinated moving forward.