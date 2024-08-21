Look who's back! Fisher-Price Little People Collector Buffalo Bills set '24 coming soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready, Bills fans. Fisher-Price's Little People are ready to make another very big impression.

Fisher-Price

The Buffalo Bills 2024 collector figure set will go on sale at Wegmans stores in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse markets this Friday at 6 a.m. for $24.99. They will also be available while supplies last at Wegmans locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

This year's squad includes quarterback Josh Allen, offensive lineman and fan favorite Dion Dawkins, linebacker Matt Milano, and a Bills Super Fan.

Mattel.com Fisher-Price Little People Collector Buffalo Bills 2024 set.

Proceeds from sales will once again benefit Oishei Children's Hospital. East Aurora-based Fisher-Price has donated almost $3 million to the Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation since the first Little People Buffalo Bills set debuted in 2021.

Last year's collection, which led to long lines outside Wegmans stores the morning it went on sale, featured tight end Dawson Knox, outside linebacker Von Miller, a Bills Super Fan and, of course, QB1 Josh Allen.

