'Long overdue': Notorious landlord Chuck Dobucki arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon announced that Charles "Chuck" Dobucki, a Buffalo landlord who owns four dilapidated buildings in the Allentown area, was arrested Thursday.

Dobucki was arrested at an auto shop on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo on three housing court warrants and false impersonation.

Among the buildings Dobucki owns is 2 St. Louis Place, a three-story vacant building that neighbors have long complained draws drug users and squatters, especially to the wooden back porch.

The building drew renewed attention after an Allentown couple was murdered in their apartment in 5 St. Louis Place, right across the street. Police said that a man who was a stranger to the couple — Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto — broke into their home through a basement window and killed the men. The suspect, 34-year-old Bryan Chiclana of Buffalo, has been charged with first and second-degree murder in the case.

Neighbors said 2 St. Louis' condition was a magnet for crime. You can watch the video below or read more here. 'There's a problem': Porch to be torn down at 2 St. Louis Place in Buffalo

Scanlon told 7 News that the arrest sends "a clear message that property neglect and disregard for the law will not be tolerated in Buffalo" as part of his administration's focus on "neighborhood policing, increased patrols and exemplary detective work."

Scanlon said: "Earlier this week, I met with residents to discuss our ongoing efforts not only regarding 2 St. Louis Place, but also several other properties owned by Mr. Dobucki that have fallen into dangerous disrepair across the city. These properties have been the subject of numerous complaints and violations, creating serious quality-of-life concerns in the surrounding communities. I want to commend the great work by Buffalo Police and the ongoing efforts from our city departments to hold negligent property owners accountable."

On Wednesday, the City of Buffalo began work on 2 St. Louis Place to tear down the back porch. The city has also initiated abandonment proceedings against Dobucki for two of his properties: 2 St. Louis and 42 Cottage Street, which is a house.

Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, who represents Allentown, said he was "grateful for the apprehension of Charles Dobucki — "a slumlord who has evaded the law for years while his properties fell into dangerous disrepair."

Nowakowski joined 7 News last month to show us another of Dobucki's abandoned properties on Johnson Park.

"For over six years, my office has worked to hold him accountable as my constituents endured the consequences of his neglect," Nowakowski said. "This arrest is a long-overdue step toward justice for the residents of Allentown and the City of Buffalo at large, and I remain committed to seeing his properties dealt with swiftly and safely."