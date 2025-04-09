'There's a problem': Porch to be torn down at 2 St. Louis Place in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crews are getting ready to tear down the three-story wooden porch behind 2 St. Louis Place in Buffalo, a long-abandoned apartment building that neighbors have been complaining about.

The state of the building regained attention after a couple was murdered in their home across the street. Neighbors tell me the porch draws drug users and squatters.

The building is one of two owned by Buffalo landlord Charles "Chuck" Dobucki. He owns four properties in the Allentown area that have drawn housing violations and are vacant.

Dr. Jarod Masci, chief medical officer and owner of Landmark Health Systems, located around the corner from 2 St. Louis Place, was happy to hear that work is finally being done.

"Just to see one of these old buildings falling into ruin is really sad," Masci said. "I'm pleased to hear that both the preservation efforts are underway, but also that there's just going to be changes made, that someone is noticing that there's a problem."