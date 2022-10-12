Lockport's Taylor Theatre has a new company and a new show

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW-TV) — Elaine Roberts and Darryl Hart have known each other for thirty years through the local theatre scene. They have banded together to create a new theatre production company and will be presenting the classic comedy thriller Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap.

Their first show as HARP Productions opens at the Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre. The venue is a restored carriage house and seats about 150. Darryl says "I love the intimacy of the space because it's small but not too small. As an actor it's wonderful to be this close to the audience."

The co-producers have dived up the responsibilities for the new company. Elaine says "Anything that entails getting up on a ladder that's his. I do the costuming and the props and the sets."

The Mousetrap opens Friday and will run for six performances this weekend and next. The company plans two more productions, Finnegan's Farewell in March and Cat On A Hot Tin Roof after that.

The Taylor Theatre is Located at the Kenan Center 433 Locust St. Lockport, NY 14094 716-433-2617 Tickets and more info available at their website.

