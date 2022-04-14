Lockport's Joshua Vacanti to perform with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at Bisons Independence Day game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New Yorker will perform in a Buffalo tradition this Fourth of July.

Joshua Vacanti, a Lockport native and Buffalo State College graduate, is scheduled to perform alongside the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at the Buffalo Bisons' KeyBank Independence Night at the Ballpark.

Vacanti gained national attention during his time on the singing competition show 'The Voice.' He finished in the Top 8 of his season of the competition.

This year's Independence Night celebration at Sahlen Field marks the first one in three years, as the team returns to regular attendance following COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. Bisons will take on the Syracuse Mets on Monday, July 4th at 6:05 p.m.

In addition to Vacanti and the BPO's performance, the Fourth of July game also boasts the ballpark's largest fireworks display of the season.

The team is offering four free flex tickets to anyone who pciks up a BPO family pack by this Sunday, April 17. The BPO Family pack includes four July 4th tickets, four hot dog and soda vouchers, and 25% off at the ballpark gift shops for $109.