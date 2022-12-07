Lockport student gets surprise visit from Bills star after helping his community

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sometimes, a high five and a smile is all it takes to brighten someone's day.

Tanner Ray has been doing that for a long while at Roy B Kelly Elementary school in Lockport. He stands outside the doors, giving people high-fives and smiles, just hoping to make his classmate's days the best they can be.

Because of his commitment to making the day better for others, AAA decided to return the favor to him. They brought Tanner to the AAA offices, and surprised him with Dion Dawkins, who's a part of AAA's newest Member Collection.

Tanner was able to get a signed football, a FaceTime call with Isaiah McKenzie, and a memory he'll carry with him for the rest of his life.

Something that Tanner does so well, making people smile. Now, the favor is being returned to him.