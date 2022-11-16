Lockport fourth-grader greets kindergarteners with a high-five each morning

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the youngest students, heading into school each day can sometimes be a little scary. That's why it can really help to have a smiling face greet you as you walk in - especially if it's another student.

Nine-year-old Tanner Ray is part of the Safety Patrol at Roy B. Kelley School in Lockport. He stands outside the kindergarten door every day to say good morning.

WKBW The Safety Patrol posted outside of the kindergarten door.

"I open the door, stand out in front of it, and I give the little kindergarteners high-fives," said Tanner.

He takes his job seriously because he knows how many of these kids feel.

"I had a rough time in kindergarten," he said.

Years ago this confident kid would get a little sad when it came time for school. His mom said it was hard for his entire family, and she knows how other moms feel.

"When you put them on the bus and you they're looking at you with tears in their eyes it makes you have tears in your eyes as well," said Tanner's mom Melissa. "Watching him get on the bus - and look at you really sad out the window."

Now that he's in fourth grade, and used to going to school each morning, Tanner spends his time helping other kids who might feel a little scared.

"One day a kid came in crying, and I gave him a high five - and he came into school happy," he said.

Some of the kids get really into the greetings. Others are still a little shy. But the principal says it's greetings like these that help make school a positive place for the littlest minds.

"The kids are really making an effort to make them feel comfortable, making them part of our community," said principal Heather Walton. "The older students really can be a role model."

Tanner says he hopes what he does every morning leaves the kindergarteners with a good feeling.

"I hope they're really happy and they have a good day, and they're smiling for the rest of the day," he said.

