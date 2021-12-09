Watch
Lockport school officials: Person responsible for social media threats identified and charged

Posted at 8:32 PM, Dec 08, 2021
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — School officials in Lockport say the person responsible for the social media threats against the district has been identified and charged by Lockport police.

The district added in a message on its website that updated information will be available on Friday regarding the return to in-person instruction on Monday, December 13 and weekend events.

School officials added that parents should review appropriate school behavior with children and to continually monitor their social media accounts and activities.

Any information about the threats should be shared with the Lockport Police Department Confidential Tip Line at (716) 439-6707 or LPDtipemail@lockportny.gov.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out the the Lockport Police Department for more information about these threats, we have not yet heard back.

