Lockport newspaper celebrates 200 years with an exhibit at Kenan House Gallery

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW-TV) — It's an exhibit that fills two stories of the Kenan Gallery House and celebrates the Bicentennial of Niagara County's oldest newspaper. In fact, the Union-Sun & Journal is one of the oldest newspapers in New York State.

General Manager of the paper, Cheryl Philips says "We came up with a motto when we started discussing our Bicentennial-and that motto is Our History is Your History." That motto is reflected in the many clippings and displays that feature people from the community.

In the two-hundred year history of the newspaper, you will find all of the major national stories covered, but it's their coverage of community news that they are most proud of. Cheryl says "Anybody can report on national headlines. But what's going on in individual communities like ours is our bread and butter."

The massive exhibit was pulled together by Cheryl Philips and Editor Joyce Miles. Joyce says visitors have been spending a lot of time reading many of the old papers, adding "It's not a ten minute walk-through-it's pretty engrossing all these old pages."

There's a time line that shows highlights of what was going on in Lockport and in the newspaper over the decades. An original copy of the very first edition exists, but is not on display because "It was known to have been put in the cornerstone of Grace Episcopal Church in 1853." according to Joyce.

The exhibit continues at the Kenan Center's Kenan Gallery House through December 29th. More information at the Kenan Center website.