Lockport man pleads guilty following deadly motorcycle crash in Sanborn

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport man has pleaded guilty following a deadly motorcycle crash in Sanborn in July 2025.

Nicholas DiCarlo, 28, has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on July 17, 2025, just before 9 p.m., DiCarlo was driving westbound on Saunders Settlement Road when he crossed into the eastbound lane as another vehicle turned into a parking lot between Chew Road and Walmore Road.

According to the DA, DiCarlo caused a head-on collision with a motorcyclist who was traveling in the eastbound lane. The motorcyclist, Hunter Weber, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found DiCarlo was traveling at 75 mph in a 45-mph zone and using a mobile device at the time of the crash.

DiCarlo faces a maximum of 15 years in prison in December. He is being held without bail pending sentencing.