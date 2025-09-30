Lockport man charged in connection with deadly motorcycle crash on Saunders Settlement Road in July

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport man has been charged in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash on Saunders Settlement Road near Niagara Wheatfield High School on July 17.

Lewiston police announced 27-year-old Nicholas DiCarlo was charged with second-degree manslaughter following a grand jury indictment in Niagara County Court. He was arraigned and held without bail.

Police said DiCarlo is accused of operating his motor vehicle in a reckless manner, which led to the crash and killed 26-year-old Hunter Weber.

After the crash, motorcyclists came together to honor Weber and other riders who lost their lives on Western New York roads over the summer.

The memorial ride was organized by Joseph Matuszak, one of Weber's friends, who wanted to create a space for the motorcycling community to grieve together and celebrate Weber's life.

