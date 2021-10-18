Lockport man charged with woman's murder in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in Elmira on Saturday.

The Elmira Police Department announced over the weekend that Stephen M. Pesesky III, 31, had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing on Johnson Street in the city.

Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing Saturday around 1:45 a.m. Officers discovered 34-year-old Jennifer Karda at the scene. She had suffered life-threatening injuries. Police began providing medical ateention, followed by paramedics who arrived on the scene shortly after. Karda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Pesesky left the scene before their arrival, but following an investigation, they were able to locate and arrest him.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing or may have additional information to call (607 737-5626.