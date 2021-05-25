Locally made "Mother's Day" film set for a World Premier at the North Park Theatre

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — It's a personal film for Travis Carlson who wrote and directed "Mother's Day". It's the story of a mother and a son and mental illness.

The film is based on an actual conversation that took place between Travis and his mother. Travis says "To me it was just a very moving day-where I transitioned and realized my mother had a mental illness."

"Mother's Day" is produced by the award winning Pan-American Film Division, a Buffalo company that grew out of the 48 Hour Film Project.

According to Travis, this film project was possible because of an all volunteer crew and it is the first full length movie from the local film company. "We are so glad that it's here in Buffalo-because we are all from here and want to share it with this community." Travis says.

Mother's Day will have a red-carpet premier at the North Park Theatre on June 18th. Travis says that the film will be entered in several film festivals and hopes that it will begin a dialogue about the important topic of mental illness.

More information and a link for tickets is available at the Pan-American Film Division Web Site.