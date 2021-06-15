Local welding program celebrates 100% job placement rate, calls for workers increase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On June 22, students at Craft Technical Institute will finish their welding certifications and graduate. Adding to the school's 100% graduation rate and its 100% placement rate.

As these students enter an industry that is begging them to join the workforce.

“9 out of 10 of the students are placed already, we get calls at least twice a week from companies that are screaming for welders, I had a company call me yesterday looking for six and right now I don’t have them,” said Wayne Guest, Welding Instructor at CTI.

In the two years since minority owned and operated Craft Technical Institute opened up shop on Manhattan street, they’ve seen nothing but success. When 7 Eyewitness News reporter Olivia Proia last caught up with them in the fall, they were celebrating their first female graduate.

"We’re enjoying a boom time right now in terms of training and employment," said Frank Daniel, Director of CTI.

According to staff and students, the pandemic played a big role in that boost.

"I lost my job twice because of the pandemic, so I figured I needed to turn to a more stable career," said George Schick, 25, of Buffalo.

They go through a six-month intensive welding program.

“6 months, 600 hours, we go about 5, 5 1/2 hours a day," said Guest.

Taylor Epps Craft Technical Institute looking for more students

And when you’re out, the jobs are there, waiting. Jobs that pay anywhere between $16-$60 dollars per hour. With infrastructure projects coming back, companies need the workers, so craft is looking for students.

"We’re trying, anyone that’s interested in the course, we’re here, we’re happy to train them," said Guest.

They're enrolling now for their next six-month program. All you need to apply is a high school diploma or its equivalent, you must be 18.

"Welding is fun, it’s a lot fun and it’s a very rewarding thing at the end of the day to say oh I built this big pressure vessel, or I built this rail car, you don’t get that feeling with another type of job," said Noah Brundin, 22, of Buffalo.

You can call them at 716-464-3442 or visit their website by clicking here.