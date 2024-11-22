Local turkey giveaways to help families in need this weekend

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Thanksgiving approaches, several local organizations are hosting turkey giveaways to help support families in need this holiday season.
Saturday, November 23 giveaways and meals:
- Riverside Park—Tonawanda St/ Crowley Ave at 11:00a.m.
- Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home—995 Genesee St 12p.m. - 2p.m.
- Johnnie B. Wiley Center—1100 Jefferson Ave 11a.m. - 3p.m.
- Soul Saving Revival Center—664 Fillmore Ave 11a.m.
- WRBS Thanksgiving Feeding—under the viaduct across from Buffalo and Erie County Public Library 1p.m.
- Lamae's Couture of New York— text name, number, address to reserve turkey (716)-706-5655