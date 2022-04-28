Local students named My Brother's Keeper Fellows

ALBANY, NY (WKBW) — The New York State Education Department named several local students as members of the 2022 My Brother's Keeper Fellows class.

“My Brother’s Keeper Fellows are leaders in their communities, helping build a culture and society of opportunity where every student can be successful,” Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. said. “Beliefs and ideas are nothing without execution. MBK is removing barriers, empowering our young people to affect actionable change, and creating a generation of leaders prepared for civic duty and deeply committed to social justice.”

Locally six students have been named 2022 Fellows:



Jaden Coronado - Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts

Prince Mandilou - Riverside High School

Izzah Ringer - East Community High School

Sadik Sadik - McKinley High School

Harion Frazier, Jr. - Dunkirk Senior High School

Quanteer Neallard - Dunkirk Senior High School

Each Fellow will be matched with a mentor from a NYSMBK Community Network partner and given a fellowship opportunity. Each Fellow will also be required to develop and execute a service project related to a NYSMBK initiative, such as:



Ensuring equitable access to high-quality schools and programs;

Expanding prevention, early warning, and intervention services;

Responding to structural and institutional racism; or

Engaging families and communities in a trusted and respectful way.

The MBK Fellows Program provides leadership opportunities to rising high school seniors, with an emphasis on boys and young men of color.

For more information on the My Brothers Keeper program, Click Here.