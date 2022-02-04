Local snowmobile clubs predict 2022 will be best season in 10 years

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — After some less than ideal winters, 2021 was a good ride for local snowmobile clubs, but 2022 is looking even better.

"I would say right now, it's probably be the best in the past 10 years," said Rich McNamara, Treasurer of the Northern Erie Sno-Seekers.

Snow on MLK day brought hundreds to trails weeks ago, but fresh snow over the past few days is keeping momentum going.

"It's been huge, our membership is up 25%. Sleds, you can't buy a sled right now, they're all sold already," said McNamara.

Jan-cen Motorsports in Elma says it's been big for business, with many items selling out. They're told they have to get orders in by March 1 in order to have sleds for next year.

As more people head to the trails, the Sno-seekers want to keep safety top of mind. 1 in 3 fatal snowmobile accidents involve alcohol, but the number 1 cause of death is unsafe speed, according to the NYS Snowmobile Association.

Here are some safety tips:

Control your speed to the conditions Stay within marked trails Stop at road crossings Do not drink and drive

To learn more about snowmobiling, McNamara says the best way is to join a club. They ride together, teach you the ropes, help with gear and host events. The Sno-Seekers will be hosting a vintage snowmobile show this Sunday, February 6 11-4pm for free.