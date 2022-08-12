Local police and rescue animal calendars available for preorder

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten Lives Club and Buddy's Second Chance Rescue have teamed up with The West Seneca Police Department to support animal rescue efforts.

Tailor Mayde Photography captured adorable photos for a calendar that is available for preorder now. Each calendar costs $15 and all proceeds will go directly to the shelters.

7 News spoke with Rick Galli from the West Seneca Police Department Tuesday about the collaboration.

"West Seneca Police is all about the community, and this is just another way of helping out. And do some good and get these loving little animals to be adopted into forever homes.”

Orders should be ready this fall. Purchases can be made here.