Local pizza maker receives international recognition for his artisan pizzas

KENMORE, NY (WKBW-TV) — There's no doubt that Joe Powers is passionate about pizza. He started working at Jay's Artisan Pizza in Kenmore four years ago and now he owns the place.

Joe left college behind to get serious about pizza. He says "I absolutely hated it-I thought I want to get out of going to school."

His boss suggested that Joe go to "pizza school" in Naples, Italy. Joe took the plunge and enrolled and says that the two week intensive training was "Pretty much like boot camp. it's fourteen days and you learn all about ingredients and the history of Neapolitan pizza too."

Joe took over the restaurant in November and just recently had his pizza featured in a prestigious Italian food & wine blog "Top 50" list of "Best Pizzas in the USA". Joe's pizza landed at #28.

He is only 23 years old but points out that "No matter what age you are-if you dream it you can accomplish it-and if you really want to work for it you can do anything."

Jay's Artisan Pizza is at 2872 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217 You can find them on Facebook and at their website.